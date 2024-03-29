Supporting Kidney Disease Research with Food and Fun

Attendees at the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware’s (NKFMDDE) annual Santé: Giving Back for Kidney Disease fundraiser will be able to enjoy food and drinks in an interesting venue while supporting a good cause. On Wednesday, May 8, guests at the Baltimore Museum of Industry-hosted event will have the opportunity to sample dishes from local restaurants and caterers, vote on their favorites and win exciting prizes, all while raising money for people with kidney diseases.

Restaurants and local food-based businesses from around the Baltimore area will be participating, inviting guests to try some of their signature dishes. These include everything from larger parties like the Atlas Restaurant Group and Lord Baltimore Hotel, to small businesses like Nonni’s Cookie Jar, Moore Crunch Pretzels and Natasha’s Just Brittle.

These businesses will be competing for several food-related awards — a panel of secret judges will be deciding who has the Best Dish, Best Beverage, Best Dessert and Best Display, and attendees will be able to vote for their favorite in the People’s Choice competition.

Attendees might be familiar with the event manager, Michele Love, from her former business, Mamma Mish’s Homemade Dishes.

“Not only do I believe in [supporting kidney disease research] greatly, but I am an altruistic live kidney donor,” Love said. “I donated my kidney 10 years ago this year. Sal, the recipient, will be 81 this year, and he is doing fantastic! This position means more to me than you can imagine.”

McCormick & Company, beloved in Baltimore for its iconic Old Bay seasoning, serves as Santé’s signature food sponsor. Also sponsoring the event’s fundraising components are presenting sponsor and biotechnology company Amgen, and several other medical partners including Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“Santé is a delicious and fun night out that supports families affected by a major health crisis in our community,” said NKFMDDE Executive Director Pattie Dash. “This event is critical to raising the funds necessary to ensure that people impacted by chronic kidney disease receive support to live a better quality of life while fighting this debilitating disease.”

Proceeds raised through ticket sales, raffles and the event’s silent auction will benefit NKFMDDE’s local patient emergency assistance program, which provides outreach to people with kidney diseases, supplying them with resources like food and transportation to medical appointments. It will also help support the organization’s continued research into chronic kidney diseases and potential treatments for them.

“This is an event you won’t want to miss,” Love added. “Your support means helping so many folks facing the challenges of kidney disease. Together, let’s gather to help fight kidney disease!”