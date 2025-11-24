See Deceived this Holiday Season at Everyman Theatre

Step inside the mind of Director Vincent M. Lancisi as he unravels the mystery behind Everyman Theatre’s spine-tingling holiday thriller, DECEIVED. Based on Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton and adapted by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson, DECEIVED invites audiences into a chilling psychological world where nothing—and no one—is what it seems.

In this exclusive interview, Artistic Director Vincent Lancisi shares how the creative team is bringing this classic story to life with suspense, elegance, and emotional power.

Don’t miss this gripping new adaptation of a timeless mystery—perfect for the holiday season.

Get your tickets today before the truth disappears: https://everymantheatre.org/deceived

DECEIVED

November 30, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Everyman Theatre, Baltimore, MD