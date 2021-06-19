Located about an hour’s drive west of Baltimore, southeastern Frederick and northern Montgomery counties are an appealing destination for exploring nature.

The region makes a delightful place for a weekend getaway or day trip, with many amenities in the area.

Pick up delightful brunch or lunch specialties from Pumpernickel + Rye, a farm-to-table deli in Urbana. Quench your thirst with a smoothie from the smoothie bar or enjoy a locally sourced espresso and coffee. Responsibly sourced, house-smoked meats and cured fish complement the daily soup selections.

Located at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain in Dickerson, Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard offers an exceptional setting to savor the flavors of Frederick County. The vineyard’s Bordeaux-inspired reds and crisp whites deliver delightful flavors and memorable finishes. Visit the tasting room (open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday) for a tasting of its award-winning wines.

Explore Little Bennett Regional Park, the largest natural area in Montgomery County. The park is only a few miles from Interstate 270 and covers a land area of about 3,700 acres. More than a dozen historic sites and 25 miles of scenic natural surface trails await your discovery. Forests, meadows and streams are some of the natural landscape features you’ll encounter as you stroll through the wetland area on the Western Piedmont Trail.

Set on 250 acres in Ijamsville, The Club at P.B. Dye is a championship golf course that will test your golf mettle. Golf Digest ranked it as one of the toughest courses in America; in Maryland, it’s ranked among the 15 best courses. With Sugarloaf Mountain providing the backdrop, you’ll be treated to scenic beauty while you enjoy a round of golf.