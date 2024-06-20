More Than 7000 Attendees Expected at Arts & Drafts Festival

A fan-favorite event is returning to Baltimore for a fourth year, bringing with it local artists, musicians and beers. The Guinness Open Gate Brewery will be hosting the 2024 Arts & Drafts Summer Music & Arts Festival on June 22 and 23, come rain or shine. The organizers are already anticipating over 7,000 attendees.

A collaborative effort between the Baltimore County Arts Guild and the Guinness beer brand, the Arts & Drafts festival celebrates local artists, giving them a space to display and sell their art, all while offering unique and exclusive brews.

“We anticipate that this year’s festival will be the biggest and best yet,” says BCAG President Arkia Wade. “As we continue to grow our signature event, the more we can support BCAG programs, exhibits and other activities that greatly benefit the artists community in Baltimore County and beyond.”

Arts & Drafts first started in 2021, shortly after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially planned for 2019, but logistical issues and the ensuing pandemic pushed it back by several years. Wade said in an interview with Style that BCAG wanted to plan an event focused on giving artists a place to display and sell their art.

“Guinness hadn’t done anything like this previously, but they’re such a community-oriented organization. It was a great way to bring art and local breweries together and bring them both to new, untapped markets,” she explains.

The festival is supported by a grant from Baltimore County and support from several local sponsors, including The Baltimore Museum of Art and Patapsco Heritage Greenway.

Guinness will be debuting two exclusive beers at this year’s Arts & Drafts festival: Blueberry Lime Ale and the citrusy Harmonic Haze. Several local breweries will also have their products available for sampling and purchase, with some being featured in a Guinness-hosted activity pairing local beers with seasonal food.

Over 40 crafts vendors and artists will also have their creations on display, ranging from paintings to photographs as well as 3D art. This is fewer artists than last year’s festival, but Wade notes that this was a conscious decision made to diversify the different mediums available and avoid having too many artists who specialize in the same thing.

Fine arts will not be the only kind of art on display, either, as the free two-day festival will also feature performances from several local bands across genres.

“Guinness Open Gate Brewery is proud to host the Arts & Drafts Festival for the fourth year in a row,” says Guinness Brand Manager Oliver Gray. “It’s always special to see the brewery lawn come alive with art and music, and we look forward to hosting our community and coming together in celebration of the many incredible artists, vendors and musicians—and hopefully inspiring folks with our own creativity through the art of experimental brewing.”