Oyster Fest, Adam Sandler and More This Week in Baltimore, Sept. 12 to 14

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From an oyster celebration to “Mean Girls” with crafts and an Adam Sandler performance, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Fell’s Point Oyster Fest

Sept. 12-14, 6 p.m.

Broadway Square | 1641 Lancaster St., Baltimore, MD 21231

A three-day oyster celebration and waterfront tradition in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern will present ice-cold oysters, live music, family activities and more.

Free | fellspointoysterfest.com

Adam Sandler: You’re My Best Friend Tour

Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

CFG Bank Arena | 201 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Legendary comedian Adam Sandler is coming to Baltimore as part of his new tour, “You’re My Best Friend,” where he’ll be preforming a new comedy routine.

Tickets start at $68 | vividseats.com

Craft and Cinema Night

Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

Creative Alliance | 3134 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224

Creative Alliance will present a crafts night with a showing of the classic high school film “Mean Girls.” Attendees can bring their crafting projects to unwind with during the movie. Must bring your own supplies.

$10-15 | creativealliance.org