Monument Sotheby’s International Realty to Host New Solo Art Exhibition

Monument Sotheby’s International Realty in the Village of Cross Keys has opened the first solo exhibit of contemporary textile artist Jamaal “Feedy” Jackson, “Follow Your Joy.”

“Follow Your Joy is both a personal journey and an artistic philosophy — a call to embrace what truly sparks fulfillment,” Feedy said in a press release. “My hope is that these works not only uplift but also inspire others to discover and follow their own sources of joy.”

Feedy is known for utilizing acrylic yarn on tufted cloth for his art wall pieces. The American Craft Council, a membership-based nonprofit that helps to develop artists work, said Freedy has updated the pastime of tufted rug making.

“For those of us who grew up in households where making tufted rugs was a favorite pastime, Jackson has updated the practice to reference pop portraiture, street art and urban culture,” the American Craft Council stated in the press release. “His handmade rug art can be customized to different sizes and styles, and he welcomes people to feel and touch the textures he creates, even though his textile art is intended for our eyes rather than our feet.”

The exhibit’s purpose, according to the press release, is to offer public view of the art.

“This exhibit is significant because it’s the first time our gallery is featuring an African-American artist. The mission of Monument Sotheby’s and The Drummond Group is rooted in connecting community, culture and lifestyle. There is no better example of this then through Feedy’s work,” Dominique D’Amico Drummond, president and founder of The Drummond Group at Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, said in the press release. “Both our worlds compliment how we showcase our heritage, promote future prosperity and transform lives. We are both fortunate to operate our businesses in Baltimore, which historically is a cultural and economic power for Black resilience.”

The exhibit can be seen in the gallery space of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, 42 Village Square, Baltimore. It will be on display to Dec. 5 and may be viewed by appointment. Call 443-708-7074 to schedule.