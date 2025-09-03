Pikesville “PopUp!” Will Bring Plenty of Fun

Sometimes, art events can feel a little bit too highfalutin — maybe not the kind of thing that you want to take your kids to. In Pikesville in mid-September, there is an art show that is the opposite, and you’re going to want to see it.

The Pikesville PopUp! is an art show consistently entirely of inflatable pieces of art, being held at the Pikesville Armory. It is the armory’s inaugural public art show, and it runs from Sept. 11 to 28. Perhaps most importantly, the event is free!

Five Maryland artists contributed larger-than-life inflatable sculptures that are sure to wow everyone from toddlers to grandparents.

In addition to the sculptures, there are several fun events at the armory during the time the exhibit is open as a part of the festivities.

On the opening day, there is a block party with a DJ and food trucks! On Sept. 12, there is a meditative coloring activity. Two days later on the 14th, attendees can take part in a fun DIY workshop and interactive parade. That same day, local legend Sam Barsky, who is known for his colorful knitted sweaters that have made waves across the country, will showcase some of his work from the past three decades that he has been knitting.

The next weekend, the fun returns with another block party on Sept. 19. The day after, there will be a variety of programs centered around health and wellness, including stretching, yoga and Zumba, as well as healthy food options and active lifestyle resources.

Sept. 21 is the kids extravaganza, an event with all sorts of activities aimed at children who need to let some energy out! On Sept. 26, the armory is hosting a history of inflatable structures with artist Liz Flyntz. The day after that, you can meet the five artists that contributed to the show before checking out a free concert with the hits of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

The final event is the closing block party on Sept. 28.

The PopUp! is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Sunday. RSVP or donate today at transformpikesvillearmory.org/popup.