National Bohemian “Natty Boh” Beer Makes Long-Awaited Return to Camden Yards

Beloved beer brand National Bohemian Beer, or “Natty Boh,” as many might know it, has made its comeback to Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Opening day on Thursday, March 28 marked the first time in 10 years that the lager was sold at the stadium.

Natty Boh marked the long-awaited return with a new orange Orioles-themed can, so baseball fans can show off their Orioles pride while enjoying beer from a local brewery.

“Boh is back in the yard! Drinking a Natty Boh while watching the Orioles play has been a time honored tradition, passed down through generations of fans,” says Nitasha Chopra, National Bohemian’s brand manager. “We’re excited to put Natty Boh cans back in the hands of Orioles’ fans. It doesn’t get more Baltimore than that.”

Established in 1885, the Baltimore-based beer company has been a staple at local baseball games for years. The face of its mascot, the mustachioed Mr. Boh, has become popular local iconography — in 2011, he was even “married” to the Utz Girl, another well-known food mascot.

The National Brewing Co., which first brewed Natty Boh beer, closed its doors in the 1990s. But new brand owners Pabst kept the brand alive. In 2018, they introduced their first new beer in more than 30 years, the citrusy Crab Shack Shandy.

Through the return to Camden Yards, National Bohemian’s owners and the Orioles hope to revive the tradition of enjoying a Natty Boh while cheering on the home team.

“It’s always exciting to partner with beloved Baltimore brands, and this partnership with Natty Boh exemplifies that. We look forward to offering fans the iconic taste of Charm City to sip on while cheering on the O’s,” says T.J. Brightman, Orioles senior vice president and its chief revenue officer.