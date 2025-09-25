Top 4 Companies for Pet-Proof and Kid-Friendly Flooring Options This Year

Creating a safe and comfortable environment for your pets and children starts with choosing the right floor type for your home. The ideal choice must withstand daily wear and tear, including muddy paws, spilled drinks, dropped toys and high foot traffic. Discover what the best flooring options are for pets and kids, and explore companies that can help maintain beautiful and functional floors for years to come.

1. District Floor Depot

District Floor Depot offers the best flooring options for pets and kids. It serves Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia. The company is well-known for its fast delivery and installation services. Pet-proof and kid-friendly floor finishes include luxury vinyl plank, bamboo, hardwood and cork flooring.

The experts have extensive experience in providing durable surface covering solutions that can promote scratch and damage resistance, allowing your children and pets to play freely. They also provide installation and refinishing services for your peace of mind. Visit the website to request an estimate.

Key Features

In-home consultation from flooring experts

One-year craftsmanship warranty on installs

Most materials have at least a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty

Fast, reliable customer service

2. Statewide Flooring

Statewide Flooring has been servicing the Baltimore area since 1995. With over 25 years of experience, it’s dedicated to providing high-quality flooring options to homeowners and businesses.

Ideal floor types for pets and kids include luxury vinyl, waterproof flooring, laminate, carpet and creative area rugs. The showroom features top brands — like EnVisionSD™ Pet Solutions carpets — and various styles to suit any interior design preference. Visit the website to view the company’s products and services.

Key Features

Wide selection of waterproof and luxury vinyl flooring products

Kid-friendly area rugs and pet-friendly carpets

Local, community-focused service

3. JG Carpet Contractors LLC

JG Carpet Contractors LLC is a Maryland-based one-stop shop for all your surface covering needs. It’s a family-owned and operated business that provides scratch-resistant premium flooring options for pets and kids, including engineered hardwood, tiles and luxury vinyl tiles.

The company also has stain-resistant offerings that provide safety and comfort, including carpets and vinyl planks flooring with padded underlayment. Reach out to customer service if you need help choosing the right fit for your needs. Explore more options on the website.

Key Features

Local Maryland expertise

Installation and maintenance support

Exceptional installation portfolio

4. Empire Today

Empire Today is a national retailer with a strong presence in Baltimore. It aims to make flooring easy and convenient for homeowners and entrepreneurs. Pet-friendly and kid-friendly options include stain-resistant and snag-free options, such as carpets, vinyl planks and wood laminate.

The company also offers low-maintenance and waterproof options that can handle household spills and scratches. If you have older children, opt for ceramic or porcelain tiles for durability. Explore the website for flooring options.

Key Features

All-inclusive price estimates

Next-day installation

Wide selection of durable flooring

Summary of the Best Pet-Proof and Child-Friendly Flooring Options

Here’s a quick guide to the top companies that offer pet-resistant and kid-safe flooring.

Company Best For 1. District Floor Depot Best in overall flooring options and customer service 2. Statewide Flooring Best in custom flooring solutions 3. JG Carpet Contractors LLC Best in carpet options 4. Empire Today Best in next-day installation

Get the Best Flooring Options for Pets and Kids

The ideal flooring for your family and pets depends on your lifestyle and priorities. Each company featured offers unique advantages, but all prioritize durability and easy maintenance. Take time to review your options, request quotes and select the provider that aligns best with your home and priorities.