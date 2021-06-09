HomeSchool with Rachel Gill: Designer Destinations, The Garden Edition

Editor’s Note: Baltimore Style is pleased to welcome Rachel Gill as a contributor to BaltimoreStyle.com. Gill is the owner and principal designer at Rachel Gill Design, a boutique full-service interior design studio based in Harford County. Through her client work and her private Facebook Group HomeSchool: Design + Renovation, she shares interior design advice and inspired ideas to infuse home living spaces with comfort and personality. This month, Gill reveals three of her favorite places to discover one-of-a-kind finds to enhance your home’s outdoor spaces.

As an interior designer, I’m always looking for that unique piece or pieces to make any living space feel special, and that includes outdoor spaces. I tend to think of outdoor spaces as an extension of our homes and just as deserving of our attention when it comes to thoughtful design. With entertaining, lounging and sharing family meals, your outdoor space is a fun extension of your home.

Out of convenience, we often head to the typical big-box stores and garden centers to spruce up our outdoor spaces, but thinking outside of the box—or the big-box stores, rather—can often lead to a more personalized space, one that you and your guests truly enjoy spending time in.

Over the years, I’ve been on a quest to find alternatives to the big-box stores when it comes to finding one-of-a-kind finds for outdoor spaces. Below are a few of my favorite spots (within driving distance of the Baltimore area):

Chartreuse & Co

If one-of-a-kind is what you’re looking for, then Chartreuse & Co is your place. Dozens of vintage and antique dealers stock the Chartreuse barn the third weekend of every month for your shopping enjoyment. The selection of architectural salvage, garden items and more never disappoints. 4005 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick | @chartreuseandco

Terrain

Discover this garden lover’s dream! If you haven’t made the trip to Terrain, make plans to do so immediately. From outdoor lighting and patio seating to the beautiful planters, greenery and everything else in between, Terrain will make your heart skip a beat. In addition to the dynamic product selection, the store displays and merchandising are so inspirational that you’ll want to take home one of everything. 914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, Pennsylvania | @shopterrain

Farmhouse Design District

Head up to Harford County for another once-a-month tag sale and design collaborative in an inspired atmosphere. At Farmhouse Design District, you’ll find one-of-a-kind items for your garden as well as furniture and accessories to style your home. The selections change with the seasons, which makes this area a fun place to shop anytime of the year. 1010 Main St., Fallston | @farmhousedesigndistrict

Rachel Gill is the owner and principal designer at Rachel Gill Design, a boutique full-service interior design studio based in Harford County. Find her on Instagram @rachelgilldesign.