Festivals, Comedy and More This Week in Baltimore November 14-November 16

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a nature themed festival and comedy show shows to a fall farmers market, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Bert Kreischer – Permission To Party Tour

Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

CFG Bank Arena | 201 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his new comedy tour to Baltimore for a night of laughs and entertainment.

Tickets start at $50 | vividseats.com

Dam Jam Festival

Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lake Roland Park | 1000 Lakeside Dr., Baltimore, MD 21210

Live music, local vendors, exhibitions, nature activities and more at Lake Roland Park. Attendees are given a passport to complete and turn in for a chance to win a prize.

Free | recandparks.baltimorecountymd.gov

Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market

Nov. 16, 9 a.m.- noon

Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market | 15 Mellor Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228

Catonsville’s farmers’ market is winding down its season in one of the final weekends of 2025 where people can visit local vendors.

Free | Catonsville.org