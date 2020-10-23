Fall fun and Halloween happenings

Variations on Vision

Don’t miss the last few days of Rapid Lemon Productions’ 16th Annual Variations Project: Variations on Vision. Presented by Free Fall Baltimore, this 10-minute festival features a collection of short plays, lasting about 10 minutes, by local authors. This year, the group is not only presenting its full-stage production, directed by Sydney Pope, but is also hosting a second group of plays as staged readings directed by Arthur Cleaves. The final full-stage production will be held Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. and the last staged reading will take place on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Register for free at brownpapertickets.com (search for Variations on Vision).

Trick or Trivia

B&O Railroad Museum invites you to a spooktacular Trackside Trivia: Halloween Edition. Throw on a costume and enjoy a fun night of trivia, food and drinks. As an added treat, the museum will be holding a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt during the evening. The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets start at $12, and if you order online, you’ll receive one free beer or wine. To book tickets, check out some sample questions and get a look at the schedule, visit borail.org.

Pop-up Gallery

In an effort to allow artists to showcase their work safely in person, Hot Sauce Art Collective is hosting #ARTOBER, a pop-up outdoor gallery exhibition. Support local artists and share in their perspectives through art. The exhibit is hosted on Saturday, Oct. 24 and 31, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Triangle Park, 1947 Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, visit hotsauceartistcollective.com.

BARCStoberfest

Support our four-legged friends this month by participating in the virtual BARCStoberfest, hosted by BARCS Animal Shelter. Dress up your furry buddy for the Pet Costume Contest, enter them in the Dog Pie Eating Contest, grab a leash or toy, get your steps in for the virtual 5K and 1-mile walk, check out the virtual Vendor Marketplace and Beer Garden and much more. The festival runs from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25 and proceeds will go to providing care and lifesaving services for the animals in the shelter. Visit barcstoberfest.org for more information.

Making Fashion Sustainable

Interested in learning more about sustainable fashion? Tune in this Saturday, Oct. 24, to ANTHRÔP 8, a 45-minute fashion film documentary featuring interviews with eight Baltimore-based sustainable fashion experts. Watch the virtual stream from 4 to 6 p.m. on Facebook LIVE here.

Thought-Provoking Art and Halloween Dance Party

You are cordially invited to an in-person feature showcase hosted by Make Studio. The Cordially Invited III event focuses on diverse and inspiring art made by artists with disabilities working at progressive studios around the world. The entire exhibition is available online, but a special in-person exhibit is on display in its gallery featuring work by Make Studio artists, Art Enables (DC), Creativity Explored (CA) and Studio 57 (RI). Organizers encourage everyone to break out their costumes and join them for a Halloween dance party and virtual closing reception with the artists on Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Take a look at the virtual art and register for an in-person appointment at make-studio.org.

Día de Los Muertos

Join Creative Alliance on Saturday, Oct. 31, for its Día De Los Muertos: Day of the Dead Virtual Celebration and The Great Halloween Lantern & Día de Los Muertos Car Parade. Learn about the history and traditions of this day virtually through performances, glowing altars, an exploration into the differences between The Day of the Dead and Halloween and more. Then celebrate in person at the car parade featuring music, massive glowing lanterns, Día de Los Muertos-inspired floats, sculptures and more. The virtual celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live, and the parade goes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Southeast Baltimore. For more information about the virtual event, visit the Facebook page here. To learn more about the parade, including donation and volunteer registration and a map of the parade route, visit creativealliance.org.

Frightfully Fun Movie Night

Stop by Cross Street Market on Fridays for a fa-boo-lous dinner and movie night. The Friday Night Frights events gives you the opportunity to enjoy delicious food and drinks and get in the Halloween spirit with a spooky film. The event on Friday, Oct. 23, will feature “ET,” and on Friday, Oct. 30, the market will screen “Hocus Pocus.” Movie showings begin at 7 p.m. and seating is first come, first serve, so make sure to arrive early. For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.

ZooBOOO! Presented by Chase

Join The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore for its 37th annual ZooBOOO! socially distanced trick-or-treat event. Kids can dress up and safely collect candy while visiting their favorite animals. Tickets are still available for Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Timed ticket reservations are needed to participate; face masks are required. Adults: $22; children 2-11: $18; seniors 65 and older: $19; Zoo members: free. To reserve your ticket, visit marylandzoo.org.

Harbor Harvest Festival

There’s still a week left to experience the free virtual Harbor Harvest festival. Follow along on the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore’s social media for fall-themed fun including petting zoo visits at Mary’s Go Round Petting Zoo, Halloween crafts, scavenger hunts and a costume contest for kids, adults and furry friends. For more information, visit waterfrontpartnership.org.