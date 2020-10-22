MCVET 5K/10K Veterans Day Virtual Run and Walk Nov. 4-11 Support our veterans by donating or participating in this virtual walk

The Maryland Center for Veterans Education and Training, Inc. (MCVET) invites you to commemorate Veterans Day by participating in the 25th Annual 5K/10K fundraiser this November. Due to COVID-19, the event will be held virtually from Nov. 4 to 11 (Veterans Day).

Go solo or grab a group of friends for a run around the neighborhood, a session on a treadmill or a walk around the mall. Since the race has moved to a virtual platform, MCVET encourages you to invite friends and family in different states and countries to participate.

Entry fees are $35 with participants able to sign up online at the MCVET 5K/10K registration page on Charm City Run’s website.

All proceeds will go toward operating costs for MCVET to continue to care for homeless veterans and veterans in need. The nonprofit, which has served Maryland’s veteran community for 26 years, provides comprehensive services so that veterans can rejoin the community as productive citizens.

These essential services include transitional housing, mental health services, employment, financial stability, support groups and Intensive Outpatient Program and Outpatient Program for substance abuse, which is open to veterans and non-veterans.

Since opening, MCVET has served more than 11,000 veterans from all branches of the military and more than 250 veterans daily through its five housing programs.

Unfortunately, none of these services are able to be run for free, and due to closures associated with COVID-19, the organization lost significant funding.

“We normally bring guests and sponsors into the building, we hold lectures, and we let others host fundraisers and group sessions which all equate to monetary donations,” says Jeffery Kendrick, executive director of MCVET. “But we had to stop all of that and a lot of our sponsors have also had to cancel events and fundraisers due to COVID.”

According to Cereta Spencer, director of development and community engagement at MCVET, the 5K and 10K is normally the biggest fundraiser and is especially important for them now. Even if you can’t register, she encourages everyone to donate so that MCVET can continue to support our veterans.

“One thing we’ve always found is even if you’re not a veteran, a friend or family member probably is. Everyone wants to help out veterans,” says Kendrick. “We’ve all served our country in some way.”

One group that has served our country are the mothers of service members. This year’s Race Marshall will be members of Gold Star Mothers Maryland Chapter, Inc., whose sons and daughters made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Although MCVET has served more than 11,000 veterans, more than 37,000 veterans in our nation are still on the street. MCVET’s mission is to continue to operate until all homeless veterans in the United States have shelter.

“Two words we believe should never go together are homeless and veteran,” says Spencer.