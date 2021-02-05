How to Decorate with Pantone’s Colors of the Year, Ultimate Gray and Illuminating

After experiencing a challenging 2020, we want to be encouraged and uplifted at the start of a new year. The Pantone Color Institute is giving us two reasons to be hopeful with its 2021 Colors of the Year picks: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating.

In a news release announcing the color selections, Pantone described Illuminating as “a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power.” Ultimate Gray reflects “solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation.”

Discover the following items you can incorporate into your home decor this year.

Photos courtesy: Dowel Furniture, Ngala Trading Co., Couture Lamps, Barry Goralnick, Marcus William, Bassett McNab, Cath Kidston for Stout, Fayette Studio