After experiencing a challenging 2020, we want to be encouraged and uplifted at the start of a new year. The Pantone Color Institute is giving us two reasons to be hopeful with its 2021 Colors of the Year picks: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating.
In a news release announcing the color selections, Pantone described Illuminating as “a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power.” Ultimate Gray reflects “solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation.”
Discover the following items you can incorporate into your home decor this year.
Photos courtesy: Dowel Furniture, Ngala Trading Co., Couture Lamps, Barry Goralnick, Marcus William, Bassett McNab, Cath Kidston for Stout, Fayette Studio