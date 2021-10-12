Celebrate the Arts This Fall in Baltimore

Baltimore has made a name for itself with its diverse arts and entertainment scene. When COVID-19 forced in-person experiences to go virtual throughout much of 2020, some wondered whether the arts would enjoy a rebound. As venues reopen this year with public health and safety measures in place, fall brings a bevy of dynamic theater performances, captivating live music and exceptional art exhibits. Discover some must-visit arts experiences you won’t want to miss this season.

Theater

“Wit” at the Fells Point Corner Theatre

Oct. 1–24

Directed by Lindsey R. Barr, this Pulitzer Prize–winning play by Margaret Edson follows Vivian Bearing, a renowned professor of English who is diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer. Throughout the production, audiences come along for an exploration of mortality, the importance of relationships and what makes life

worth living. $20. fpct.org

“Where We Belong” at Baltimore Center Stage

Oct. 19–24

Mohegan theatermaker and performer Madeline Sayet presents her autobiographical play following her journey to England in 2015 to pursue a Ph.D. in Shakespeare. Her story tackles the UK’s role in colonialism as Brexit comes to the forefront of British politics and examines what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world. Ticket prices TBD. centerstage.org

“Waitress” at the Hippodrome Theatre

Nov. 6–7

“Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, a passionate baker stuck in an abusive relationship, who discovers she is pregnant. With music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Sara Bareillis, “Waitress” is a tale of motherhood, independence, friendship and delicious pies. $51-$111. france-merrickpac.com

Music

“A Season of Discovery” with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s new season highlights our society’s repressed voices with work by diverse artists and composers of color. Fall performances include “Phenomenal Women” with Michael Stern and Imani Winds, “Marin Conducts Rachmaninoff” with Marin Alsop and a program featuring Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra” conducted by Christoph König as well as Clara Schumann’s Piano Concerto performed by pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason. Ticket prices vary. bsomusic.org

“A Magical Cirque Christmas” at The Lyric

Nov. 27, 8 p.m.

Join The Lyric for a captivating evening hosted by comedy magician Lucy Darling. Experience thrilling performances by illusionists, acrobats and more all while listening to live performances of classic holiday hits. $50.50-$70.50. lyricbaltimore.com

“Cinderella: A Ballet in Two Acts” at the Hippodrome Theatre

Nov. 5, 7 p.m.

Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, “Cinderella” offers an enchanting night of graceful dances, exquisite costumes and captivating music. The classic fairy tale is told in two acts set to the music of famed composer Sergei Prokofiev. $56-$98.50. france-merrickpac.com

Art

Baltimore Museum of Art

Fall brings six engaging new exhibits to the BMA including a collection of more than 160 works highlighting the 43-year friendship of Baltimore collector Etta Cone and artist Henri Matisse. Throughout October and November, explore art by women and people of color, wood sculptures by Thaddeus Mosley, a selection of works gifted by the late Suzanne F. Cohen and more. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance of your visit. artbma.org

“Healing and the Art of Compassion (and the Lack Thereof!)” at the American Visionary Art Museum

Opens Oct. 9

The AVAM’s newest exhibit uses multiple works to showcase the need for healing and compassion in our modern world. The exhibit’s overall mission is to clearly define compassion and reveal how it serves as a method of healing in every part of our lives. $15.95 adults, $13.95 seniors and $9.95 active military, students and children. Kids 6 and younger are free. avam.org

“Translations and Transitions” at The Walters Art Museum

Open now through Nov. 7

Only a few weeks remain to experience the “Translations and Transitions” exhibit. In celebration of Mexican and Central American independence from Spain, this exhibit features works such as books, gold adornments and ceramic vessels that highlight many indigenous societies that called these lands home for thousands of years. Admission to the museum is free. thewalters.org

Arts Venues in Baltimore

American Visionary Art Museum

800 Key Highway

410-244-1900

avam.org

Baltimore Center Stage

700 N. Calvert St.

410-332-0033

centerstage.org

Baltimore Museum of Art

10 Art Museum Drive

443-573-1700

artbma.org

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

1212 Cathedral St.

410-783-8000

bsomusic.org

Fells Point Corner Theatre

251 S. Ann St.

410-878-0228

fpct.org

Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

12 N. Eutaw St.

800-343-3103

baltimore.broadway.com

The Lyric

140 W. Mount Royal Ave.

410-900-1150

lyricbaltimore.com

The Walters Art Museum

600 N. Charles St.

410-547-9000

thewalters.org

Editor’s Note: Information presented in this article was verified to the best of our ability at the time this issue went to press. Please check with each venue prior to attending or participating in events to confirm dates, times,

locations, ticket information and COVID-19 protocols for visitation.