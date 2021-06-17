Celebrate Summer with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Concert Series

Summer nights will soon be filled with the sound of music when the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra returns for its “Summer with the Symphony” series. Orchestra patrons will be treated to six free performances throughout the month of July at favorite local venues including Oregon Ridge Park, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Boordy Vineyards and the Strathmore Patio Stage.

The series kicks off with a virtual Fourth of July performance on WMAR-TV 2, featuring classics such as “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Charles Ives’ Variations on “America.” Concert highlights for the rest of the summer will include ballet scores, famous fanfares, string-only chamber music, Mozart’s “Gran Partita” Serenade and the theme song from “The Mandalorian.”

The series will close on July 28 – 30 with the “Summer Spectacular” concert featuring music from opera and film, as well as performances of Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” overture, Márquez’s Danzón No. 2 and Carlos Simon’s new work “Fate Now Conquers,” inspired by an entry from Beethoven’s diary.

Tickets are limited to four people per household and can be reserved on the BSO website starting June 22.