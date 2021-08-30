Butchery and Restaurant Debuts in Remington

John Brown General and Butchery (JBGB) wasn’t actively looking for a place to open a second location. Its original butchery and coffee shop in the Worthington Valley in northern Baltimore County maintains a loyal customer base. But when a space in Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood that was already outfitted to serve as a butcher shop and restaurant became available, the opportunity was too perfect to pass up.

“We’ve had great success in the county, and we’ve always talked about finding a space for our talented chef and partner Tyler Johnson to open a restaurant,” says JBGB’s director of operations Virginia Allen.

Like JBGB’s original location at the intersection of Shawan and Falls roads in Hunt Valley, JBGB Remington offers a full-scale retail butchery shop, which opened June 29. The counter is stocked with assorted fresh cuts of sustainably raised meats along with pates, house-made sausages and charcuterie meats. The rest of the shop features products such as eggs, vegetables, baked goods, spirits and wine.

Guests seeking a casual afternoon bite can order from a range of handhelds, including cold-cut sandwiches, an eggplant po’boy, a cheeseburger and more, at the counter.

Unique to this spot is the restaurant, which opened July 22 and currently serves dinner only. Customers are treated to various mouthwatering dishes highlighting the meats found in the butcher shop, such as beef tartare and smoked fish rillettes to butcher case sausage and branzino.

Pizzas baked on the new wood-burning oven promise to deliver plenty of appeal.

With many delicious options, JBGB has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for casual eating or a sit-down meal.

“We’re that spot you go to when you don’t have plans, but in the best way possible,” says Allen. “You can grab a snack for kids when they get off school, go on a date with your partner, get your essential grocery items or get drinks for happy hour. We’re not fussy or pretentious. We want you to find something new, but also have a traditional spot where you can get something you love.”