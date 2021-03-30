If you struggle to fall or stay asleep, these game-changing products can help you get a better night's sleep

If you’re struggling to catch some zzz’s, you’re not alone. Adults between ages 18 and 64 need seven to nine hours of sleep, but the Sleep Foundation reports that more than one-third of all adults in the United States get less than seven hours of sleep per night. Nearly half of all Americans feel sleepy during the day.

As we wrap up March, National Sleep Awareness Month, we found eight game-changing products to help you get a better night’s sleep. From lavender-scented pillow spray to CBD oils, these sleep aids will help you get a more restful snooze.

Hello Good Night Fluoride-Free Toothpaste

Hello’s delicious nighttime toothpaste had an unexpectedly relaxing fragrance—a combination of mint, lavender and chamomile. You’ll climb into bed with clean teeth, ready for some sweet-scented dreams. $6.49

Dodow Sleep Aid

Made for insomniacs by insomniacs, Dodow’s meditation exercise creates an ideal state for your body to fall asleep. By synchronizing your breathing to the portable device’s gentle pulsing light, you’ll start to slow your heart rate, and before you know it, you’ll be in dreamland. $59.99

thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

This cruelty-free, vegan and 99% natural pillow spray is simple to use and proven to help you fall asleep quicker. Simply spritz your pillow or pajamas and let the aroma of lavender, chamomile and vetivert lull you into a restful sleep. $29

Manta Sleep Mask

Get a total blackout experience with the fully adjustable Manta Sleep Mask. Its unique design keeps the pressure off your eyes and lashes so that you can sleep comfortably. The mask comes in different versions to fit your needs, including a weighted one to ease tension and a cooling version to relieve headaches and sinus pressure. $29.99

Be Well Company Salt Baths in “Sleep”

Make your bedtime routine even more relaxing by sprinkling some Be Well Company bath salts into your bath. As you soak, minerals will moisturize your skin while the scent of lavender and chamomile relaxes your mind and muscles. $26.99

Sweet Zzz Organic Weighted Blanket

Named best weighted blanket by the Sleep Foundation, this organic blanket is available in multiple sizes and weights for kids and adults. Its glass bead fill not only puts pressure on the body to help relieve anxiety and stress, but also regulates temperature so that both hot and cold sleepers can snuggle up comfortably. $125-$215

Lush Sleepy Body Lotion

Add this dreamy purple lotion to your nighttime routine. A creamy combination of cocoa butter, almond oil, lavender and tonka, it moisturizes your skin and soothes your senses so that you’re ready for a peaceful slumber. $11.95-$32.95

Fab CBD

Rather than making you feel drowsy, CBD works to relax your body by easing pain, anxiety, depression and stress. Fab CBD offers a range of products including a lightly scented cream ($49) and flavorful oils ($39-$129) and gummies ($59-$89) to help you wind down before bed.