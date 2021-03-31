Easter Babka

On Easter morning, children in Polish households often wake up to the aroma of their mother’s homemade babka, a Polish sweet bread. Babka, which means “grandmother” in Polish, is a yeast-risen bread flavored with citrus zest, currants, raisins and almonds. My babka recipe calls for baking the babka in a kugelhopf (ring mold) pan, but an angel-food cake pan could also be used. Serve this yeasted bread as you would coffee cake, at breakfast or with afternoon tea.

Babka

Makes one 9-inch babka

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature, plus more for mold

1¼ cups milk

4 teaspoons active dry yeast

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

12 large egg yolks

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice

Grated zest of 2 oranges

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1½ cups currants

1½ cups dark raisins

1½ cups golden raisins

1 cup chopped slivered almonds