Who among us could argue with the idea that the kitchen is the heart of every home? Master cabinet designer and home-building professional Idan Tzameret applies his passions for cooking, designing kitchens and building homes to each client project he undertakes. In 2018, Baltimore Heritage Inc. awarded Tzameret its Historic Preservation Award for Rehabilitation for his restoration work at 1909 Bank St., one of Baltimore’s historic architectural structures.

Q: What inspires your work as a designer?

A: Other people’s success. I believe that I can do anything but better. If I see something I like, I always get upset with myself for not thinking about the idea first, but then I start picking it apart, looking at the fine details and figuring out ways to make it better and more efficient. I am also inspired by food and travel. I like to try new things in my designs to complement different areas of the world as well as their unique food traditions.



Q: What are some of your favorite materials for design?

A: I really enjoy trying to use original elements in a property and incorporate a modern sleek design around these materials. Heart pine, walnut, brushed brass and original marble are all great materials to save and to work around.



Q: Can you recall a memorable remodeling project from your portfolio of work?

A: Out of all my projects, I really enjoy properties with historic meaning and character. I like the idea and the challenges in keeping original details with the modern new renovation. We were hired to renovate an entire rowhome in Canton. It was a large corner property that was used as a storage facility for ships. We took original elements from the building and incorporated them in the new design. It turned out pretty amazing.



Q: Why did you establish your business in Baltimore?

A: When I moved to the United States from Israel in 2002, I settled in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. After three years there, I decided to move to a larger metropolitan environment. I got accepted to Towson University and graduated from there. I met my wife, who is originally from here, and decided that this is where I am going to be. Baltimore works pretty well for me. It is a great location for someone who has family across the ocean. Baltimore has a great airport and offers a quick drive to larger cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.



Q: How would you define your personal style?

A: I would like to think that my style is current. In order to be successful in this industry, you have to change with the trends, learn what these trends are and pick those that you like most. Being true to one and only one style is a mistake in my opinion. I design for my clients, not for myself. I learned to put ego aside and meet my clients’ needs and desires.