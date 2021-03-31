MD SPCA Launches Annual Virtual Festival for the Animals

Whether you have a pet of your own or you love furry friends, you can help homeless animals through the Maryland SPCA’s Virtual Festival for the Animals. The walkathon fundraiser runs from now until April 17 and culminates in a weeklong festival.

Participants can join a team or create their own. Every participant will receive a commemorative T-shirt and medal after registration. Teams fundraise money by taking pledges for each mile walked. Every dollar raised will provide pet food assistance, vet care and more for homeless animals and families who can’t afford to care for their pets.

On April 10 and 11, everyone is invited to the MD SPCA for its Flealess Yard Sale featuring new and gently used toys for sale. The festivities kick off April 12, National Pet Day, with the MD SPCA Giving Day. This event encourages members of the public to make a donation to the shelter and share a picture of their pets for the MD SPCA’s Facebook National Pet Day album.

The celebration continues throughout the week with events that you and your pet can do together that include creating DIY crafts, painting and learning new tricks. The finale will take place on April 17 with a Facebook Live festival featuring pet-themed games and prizes.

Registration is $29 per person. More information is available on the MD SPCA website.