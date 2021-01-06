5 Places to Find Hot Chocolate Bombs to Enjoy This Winter

Add a little magic to your mug this winter with hot chocolate bombs, this season’s trendy treat. Pop the chocolate ball into a mug, pour warm milk over it and watch the bomb explode to reveal hot chocolate powder and marshmallows that mix together to create the perfect cold weather drink.

Explore the following list of local bakeries and home-based businesses to find out where you can get the best hot chocolate bombs in the Baltimore area.

Ashley’s Sweet Beginnings Bakery

Nestled in the Shops at Kenilworth, Ashley’s Sweet Beginnings Bakery jumped on the hot chocolate bomb trend last November. Pick from delectable chocolate and white chocolate with marshmallows or chocolate peppermint. Chocolate bombs are $9 with a discount for packs of two and four. ashleyssweetbeginnings.com. 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson

Bakeology

Chocolate bomb enthusiasts will love Bakeology’s creations made with a blend of Belgium chocolate and Ghiradelli chocolate wafers and filled with toasted marshmallows and signature chocolate mix. Choose from milk chocolate, peppermint mocha, spice (made with cayenne pepper, cinnamon and guajillo chili chocolate), French vanilla or Indulge Me, a bomb topped with creamy caramel with an optional lavender flavoring. For a limited time, Bakeology is also offering a cherry vanilla bomb and a rose bomb that includes edible rose buds and petals. Hot chocolate bombs range from $6 to $8. Order online at bakeology.shop.

Enchanted Cakes and Treats

This Parkville bakery offers 16 different chocolate bombs for you to choose from. Stick with classic tastes like white chocolate, peppermint and salted caramel or be a little daring and try flavors like strawberry, cookies and cream, orange and cotton candy. Bombs are $5; a chocolate bomb mug set is $10. Stop by the shop or order online at enchantedcakesandtreats.com. 7812 Harford Road, Parkville

Herman’s Bakery and Catering

This family-run bakery has been operating since 1923 and recently launched its own line of hot chocolate bombs. The bombs are made with milk chocolate, filled with regular or pastel rainbow mini marshmallows and decorated with colorful sprinkles. Each chocolate bomb is $4.99. Stop in or call to order. hermansbakeryandcatering.com. 7560 Holabird Ave., Baltimore

Starry Night Bakery

Starry Night Bakery in Westminster offers a range of fun hot chocolate bomb flavors featuring dark and white chocolate with marshmallows, peppermint, dark chocolate salted caramel, white chocolate chai, birthday bombs with marshmallows and sprinkles and the brand new purple and blue Galaxy Bombs with edible gold glitter. Bomb are $5 each; a six pack is $28 and a 12 pack is $50. You can also arrange a gift mug set with a mug, chocolate bomb and assorted candies. Order online at starrynightbakery.com. 330 One Forty Village Road, Westminster