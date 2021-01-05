‘Feed the Industry’ to Support Baltimore Restaurants and Hospitality Workers During COVID-19

We may finally be in a new year, but small business are continuing to struggle amid the pandemic and shutdown restrictions. To help mitigate the strain felt by local restaurants and hospitality workers, the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund has teamed up with MileOne Autogroup to create the “Feed the Industry” Initiative.

The initiative, which launched last week, is a new restaurant support program that provides much-needed funding to Baltimore City restaurants and meals to underemployed and unemployed restaurant industry workers.

Select restaurants that apply to participate in the initiative are each given up to $1,500 to make 100 meals that will be given to service industry workers that have signed up for the program.

In an interview with WBFF-TV Fox 45, Dave Seel, president of BRRF, says that the organization sees this initiative as “a wonderful way to effect change throughout the whole entire chain.”

The “Feed the Industry” Initiative is set to run from January through February with two weekly meals and one meal during the weekend. BRRF hopes future funding and sponsors will help them extend the initiative.

For information about applying or donating to the BRRF, visit bmorerestaurantrelief.org.