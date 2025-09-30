Wine, Music and More This Week in Baltimore, Oct. 3–5

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From wine and dinosaurs to a concert series and dog adoption, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

3rd Annual Rotunda Rocks Concert Series

Oct. 3, 6 to 9 p.m.

The Rotunda | 711 W 40th St., Baltimore, MD 21211

This week marks the end of the 3rd Annual Rotunda Rocks Concert series with Little Red and the Renegades performing for the audience. Enjoy with food, drinks and games.

Free | rotundabaltimore.com

Pitties & Pumpkins

Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

THE AVENUE at White Marsh | 8125 Honeygo Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21236

The Maryland SPCA is having an adoption event for pit bulls during Pitbull Appreciation Month. The event includes family friendly events and vendors.

Free | www.mdspca.org

Sip & Shop

Oct. 5, noon to 5 p.m.

Bull House Winery | 17912 York Road, Parkton, MD 21120

An annual event at Bull House Winery that includes craft vendors, live music, food, a kid’s area, and plenty of wine.

Free | bullhousewinery.com