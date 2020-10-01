Weekend Plans, What to do Oct 1-5

Saturday-Sunday

Poe Fest

Calling all Poe fans, the 2020 International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4 (aka “Death Weekend”), and commemorate the 171st anniversary of Poe’s death. This completely virtual event features live exhibits and tours of important Poe sites in Baltimore including his house and grave. Learn about this tortured writer through Poe-themed performances and lectures, and check out the festival’s numerous vendors, booksellers and other activities. For more information, visit Poe Baltimore’s event page here.

Kayak Adventures

What better way to experience Baltimore’s Inner Harbor then by paddling your way through it? The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore’s Sunday Kayak Tours are back and ready to safely guide paddlers on a fun exploration through the harbor. Check out the historic Torsk submarine and see Mr. Trash Wheel up close. Tickets start at $20 and include a kayak, paddle and life jacket. Tours are for experienced paddlers only and run every Sunday through Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit their website here.

Any Day Fun

Art-Filled Activities

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts invites you to participate in the annual Free Fall Baltimore event kicking off Thursday, Oct. 1. Throughout the entire month of October, you can enjoy arts and cultural events including concerts, theatre performances, workshops and art exhibitions, all for free. Because of COVID-19, this year’s event will be a hybrid of virtual and small in-person events. Visit their website here for more information and a schedule of the events.

Coming Next week

Farm-to-Table Fundraiser

Grab your chef hats. TasteWise Kids’ annual fundraiser, Farm to Chef Maryland, is going live Monday, Oct. 5. At this virtual fundraiser, local Baltimore chefs face off in a cooking competition to raise money for food education. Ticket options include family-friendly recipes and activities, a mystery box filled with treats and surprises delivered right to your door or a handcrafted cocktail kit. Proceeds go to TasteWise Kids and their Days of Taste program that educates elementary-school children on the importance of fresh food and the farm-to-table process. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Healthy Hearts

It’s time to bust out your sneakers and get your steps in for the 2020 Greater Maryland Heart Walk. Hosted by the American Heart Association, this walk has been moved to a virtual platform and will run from Monday, Oct. 5, to Saturday, Oct. 10. Participants from all over the nation can walk wherever they are and engage in daily activities that promote exercise and heart-healthy habits right at home. Register solo or join a team here. And don’t forget to post your experience on social media using #MDHeartWalk.