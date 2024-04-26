Then and Now: Hamburger Junction

1 of 2

How often can you say you had your meal delivered by model train? The Hamburger Junction, whose sign is pictured here at the corner of Harford and Joppa roads, used a model freight train that ran along tracks set just inside the counter to bring your burger to you. The Hamburger Junction was torn down in May 1965. Taken by the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company in 1966, this black-and-white photo highlights the power lines that ran along the streets in this once rural area. Today, it is a bustling intersection with several stores and restaurants nearby and is almost unrecognizable 60 years later.

—Maggi Marzolf, archives manager at the Baltimore Museum of Industry