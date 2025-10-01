Swanisha Hinton: Bringing Out Potential in Everyone She Works With

The Arc Baltimore has a decades-long track record “supporting people with developmental disabilities to lead fulfilling lives,” per its mission statement. “With a sense of belonging, purpose, and meaningful relationships.”

Leading Arc Baltimore’s efforts is Swanisha Hinton, the organization’s vice president of Quality Supports.

Hinton is integral to The Arc Baltimore’s efforts to provide those with developmental disabilities employment training and support, day and residential services, and education, along with backing from family members.

The organization, with more than 800 full- and part-time employees, recently presented Hinton its 2025 Visionary Leadership Award for her work improving the lives of people with developmental disabilities.

That includes leading New Hope for All, The Arc Baltimore’s advocacy group for people with disabilities.

New Hope for All members have hosted voter registration events, attended rallies in Maryland’s capital, Annapolis, and meeting with state legislators about issues impacting the developmental disability community.

“It’s a chance to put a face to people with disabilities,” Hinton said in an interview. “The people we support are capable of doing great things. All they need is the opportunity.”

Hinton, a New Jersey native, began her Arc Baltimore career after moving to town more than 16 years ago, working her way through the ranks.

“I have worked in various capacities in this field, from providing direct support to job coaching. Also support groups for moms and summer camps for children,” Hinton said. “Throughout my journey, quality has always been at the forefront.”

So, she was a natural for the Visionary Leadership Award from Arc Baltimore, founded in 1949. But Hinton says it’s the people she works with who most deserve commendation.

“Every person has differing abilities. We’re all capable of doing great things with the right resources and level of support,” Hinton said.

Her job includes not only working alongside adults with disabilities, but also their family members and other loved ones. Since they’re the ones who provide care at home and elsewhere.

“They contribute greatly to a person’s success when they’re heavily involved,” Hinton said.

Hinton’s role also means staying up to date on best practices in the field.

“I network and talk to a lot of peers and colleagues and other organizations,” she said. “I really connect with people from other states to see what they’re doing.”

The job is hardly without its challenges, often in the political realm. At a time of federal budget cuts, states, most with annual balanced budget requirements, have taken a financial axe to programs that help adults with developmental disabilities.

“Medicaid is a lifeline for people with intellectual disabilities. Medicaid is not just health care. It funds all the services for people with developmental disabilities,” Hinton said.

That includes individuals with developmental disabilities who, under the right circumstances, hold down jobs. For them, work can be a source of purpose, connection and personal growth.

Meaningful employment allows them to contribute to their communities, earn a living wage, and experience the satisfaction of achieving goals, while also fostering independence and self-esteem.

For Hinton, having a day job that helps others achieve those goals is deeply satisfying.

“It’s not just work; it’s purpose,” she said.