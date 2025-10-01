Janine Lind: Championing Affordable Housing

Janine Lind was drawn to the idea of building — literally and figuratively.

“‘Real estate’ is more than property; it’s about shaping communities and creating access,” says Lind, president of Enterprise Community Development at Enterprise Community Partners.

With over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, Lind brings an extensive background in community development and affordable housing. She has led companies with portfolios ranging from 15,000 to 40,000 homes across 28 states.

“Early in my career, I recognized the powerful intersection of real estate and impact,” Lind says. “Where and how we live determines so much about our health, education and economic opportunity. That’s what ultimately led me to focus on affordable housing.

“Housing is where opportunity begins. Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to live, but for too many families, that’s out of reach,” she adds. “Affordable housing is about dignity, justice and unlocking potential. I’ve seen what happens when people have a real place to call home and I’ve seen what happens when they don’t. That’s what fuels me every day.”

Lind founded the Permanent Supportive Housing Coalition, was vice chair of the Affordable Housing Management Association’s legislative and regulatory affairs committees, and currently serves as a board member with Columbia Downtown Housing Corporation. In 2024, she joined ECD, the region’s largest nonprofit affordable housing developer.

“Building trust with community partners, investing in resident well-being and pushing the field toward more equitable development practices are all things I hold close,” Lind says. “Being named [ECD’s] president was a defining moment: as both a reflection of my career and a responsibility to keep advancing the field and move us towards a space where housing is affordable for all.”

Over the past year, ECD has become a national model for community-focused development, and Lind has guided it through rapid growth amid heightened housing need and economic uncertainty.

From adaptive reuse and mixed-income projects to clean energy integration and resident-centered services, she has set a new standard for innovation with creative, scalable solutions to expand and preserve affordable housing.

As a testament for driving measurable impact on ECD and the broader housing industry, Lind received HousingWire’s 2025 Women of Influence Award.

“It’s an incredible honor and one that reflects not just my work but also the collective efforts of so many women and mission-driven professionals across this field,” she says. “Recognition like this is an opportunity to spotlight the importance of affordable housing and to inspire the next generation of leaders, especially women, to step into this space and make their mark.”

Like many women in real estate, Lind has navigated rooms where she was “the only woman and sometimes the only person focused on community impact rather than the bottom line.”

“Early on, I learned to own my voice and advocate for myself and my ideas,” she explains. “My advice is to be confident in your perspective and know that your passion and integrity are your greatest assets. Also, find mentors, stay curious and never underestimate the value of your lived experience.”

Grateful to the women who opened doors for her, Lind is committed to paying it forward.

“Real estate can be a tough industry, but it’s also one where relationships and resilience matter,” she adds. “If I can help other women navigate it with confidence and purpose, that’s a legacy I’ll be proud of.”

Caryn R. Sagal is a Baltimore-based freelance writer.