Suiting Their Tastes

A bachelor pad should be a place to entertain — and if it happens to be located somewhere special, it should also showcase its unique location.

That’s the thought that inspired Susan Sunderland DeFelice, founder and owner of Sunderland Interiors, when she recently designed a bachelor pad at Silo Point. The apartment now features natural comforts alongside the industrial style of Silo Point, an award-winning high-rise converted from a railroad grain elevator.

Sunderland DeFelice says coordination with the client is king when it comes to design.

“It all comes down to the initial interview with the client. I tell them what I think they need based on what they tell me,” she says. “I show the client my vision, we tweak it from there and I see the project from beginning to end.”

After 40 years in interior design, Sunderland DeFelice says she’s designed only four or five interiors she could imagine suiting her own tastes–and that’s a good thing. The goal, she says, is to design a space that meets the client’s needs.

With this Silo Point apartment’s spectacular waterfront view, Sunderland DeFelice knows the bachelor moving will have to plan ahead to entertain, because he’ll make a lot of friends — fast.