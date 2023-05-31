New Chapter: Overcoming Mental Health Challenges of Retirement

Retirement is the proverbial goal post for many Americans, but what happens when you score?

Many don’t anticipate the ways that retirement can negatively impact their mental health. Retiring can leave people with a sudden lack of identity, structure and regular social interaction.

“When people think of retirement, oftentimes they imagine it to be a kind of vacation that lasts forever,” Catonsville psychologist Trent Evans says. “Who wouldn’t want to have the freedom to do what they want when they want without the interference of a boss or employer? That sounds great. Freedom!”

“It can be a real weight on someone,” says Raffi Bilek, a therapist at the Baltimore Therapy Center. “The boredom and lack of structure impact mental health. Life with no goals can be depressing; people feel stuck.”

For many, identity and profession go hand in hand. If someone spends 40 years introducing themselves as a carpenter, a lawyer or even a psychologist, it can be difficult to answer the question of “who am I now?” when they no longer do those things.

“In my experience, meditation and other mindfulness techniques are useful in a variety of ways, and I think the transition to retirement is no different,” Evans says. “A swirl of strong feelings like sadness and fear ultimately comes from the thoughts we are having. People often mistake thoughts for facts, and mindfulness techniques are potent ways to break this spell.”

Another huge change takes place socially, according to Evans.

“Isolation is another potential stressor in retirement,” he says. “Our social support system often centers around work colleagues, and we spend a large part of our day with that group. Some are surprised to find how much they miss those connections upon retirement, and they may not have considered how to meet their needs for social connection when they are no longer a part of that ready-made group.”

The best cure for loneliness is simply not being alone. There are a number of ways to approach this, Bilek says. People can work a part-time job, volunteer or coordinate with family members to spend more time together.

Avoiding or countering these challenges has to be intentional. Saying you want to do more things you enjoy is not specific enough; it doesn’t count as a plan. Bilek recommends making a list of specific things you enjoy that you wish you had more time to do.

It’s important to keep in mind that preparing for retirement isn’t something you have to do alone. Retirement coaches and therapists are available to offer support during one of the biggest changes life has to offer. For more information on these resources, go to baltimoretherapycenter.com or trentevans.com.