Style Picks: Beach Cover-ups

Poolside hangouts and sun-filled days at the beach are what summer dreams are made of. While we’re venturing beyond our backyards and enclosed porches for a layout session this year, versatile and chic coverups that go from beach to bar are the easiest way to elevate your swim look without having to fully dry off. What’s more, they’re lightweight and super cute, plus they come in various silhouettes and garment types, making them the perfect addition to your beach bag and summer wardrobe. Whether you prefer bold and bright, textured fabrics, pattern overload or minimal and sleek, I’ve got you sorted out with some of this season’s hottest trends.
- Try boyfriend button-down shirts for an oversized look or a satin set from Public Desire for a sexy and understated feel.
- Pop over a plunging maxi dress that exudes self-confidence or try mini dresses and crocheted frocks in pastel colors that offer a sweet take on the trend.
- Tie-front shirts are a great option to mix and match with shorts or skorts. Opt for a caftan or kimono if you’re looking for effortless ease; try one with a self-tie to create waist definition.
- Wide-legged beach pants and terrycloth shorts are fun and cool, while floral-printed tunics, dresses and skirts are feminine and flirty.
See you at the beach!
Shopping
- Crocheted Beach Dress (H&M, $49.99)
- Oversized Beach Shirt (CottonOn, $39.99)
- Parisian Nights Kimono (Billabong, $59.95)
- Terry shorts (H&M, $19.99)
- Beachy Keen Cover-up Caftan (Bleu by Rod Beattie, $89)
- Cayman Wide-leg pant (Victoria’s Secret, $29.70)
- Floral Cover-Up Skirt (Missoni, $640.00)
- One Shoulder Balloon Sleeve Swim Cover Up (Ted Baker, $175)