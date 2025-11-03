Irish Celebration, Phantom of the Opera and More This Week in Baltimore November 7-November 9

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From an Irish celebration and Phantom of the Opera shows to a fall farmers market, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Maryland Irish Festival

Nov. 7-9, 6-11 p.m.

Timonium Fairgrounds in the Cow Palace | 2200 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

A weekend-long celebration of Irish culture with traditional and contemporary Irish music, refreshments, cultural themed activities, a kid’s zone, vendors, whiskey and more.

$18 | irishfestival.com

Phantom of the Opera

Nov. 7-9, 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday; 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Sunday

The Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center | 12 N Eutaw St., Baltimore, MD 21201

Classical play, ‘Phantom of the Opera’ is coming to Baltimore for the weekend to capture the attention of audiences.

Tickets start at $331 | ticketmaster.com

Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market

Nov. 9, 9 a.m.- noon

Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market | 15 Mellor Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228

Catonsville’s farmers’ market is winding down its season in one of the final weekends of 2025 where people can visit local vendors.

Free | Catonsville.org