Celebrate Spring at Harbor East’s Rose in May Event

Katie Beecher

Photo via Pexels by Kaboompics

Raise a glass to springtime at this year’s Rosé in May at Harbor East event. On Saturday, May 1, from noon to 4 p.m., Aliceanna Street will be the hub for live music, events and exciting giveaways.

Everyone can enjoy the warm weather as they take advantage of the shopping sales and rosé drink specials at participating shops and restaurants including South Moon Under, Sassanova, Loch bar, BIN Wine & Spirits, J.Crew, Curiosity and Azumi.

This year, participants can also find colorful bouquets of dried bohemian flowers from Flowers & Fancies’ pop-up shop and tasty packages of macarons from Sacré Sucré Pastry Studio.

RSVP for free on Harbor East’s website and receive free parking at the Legg Mason Tower and Four Seasons Hotel garage. Flowers & Fancies is also offering flower presales. Reserve your bouquet for $25.

Note that masks must be worn at all times and social distancing is enforced.

