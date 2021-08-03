Read, Relax and Celebrate National Book Lovers Day at These 8 Baltimore Bookstores Celebrate reading while supporting independent bookstores on National Book Lovers Day

National Book Lovers Day is Monday, Aug. 9. What better way to celebrate than by supporting Baltimore’s independent bookstores? Whether you want to treat yourself to a new novel or pick up a present for the bookworm in your life, the following eight local bookshops will help you find the right read.

Atomic Books

Self-marketed as a bookstore that specializes in “literary finds for mutated minds,” this shop is home to an eclectic mix of comics, toys and books on art, design and more. Fans of John Waters might also be interested to know that the American filmmaker and Baltimore native has his fan mail delivered to the store and stops in regularly.

Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

3620 Falls Road

atomicbooks.com

Bird in Hand Café & Bookstore

Part café, part bookshop, Bird in Hand is the sister store to The Ivy Bookshop next to Johns Hopkins University. The charming coffee house offers students and residents an intimate space to peruse the bookshelves lining the walls or sit and read while sipping their daily brew.

Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 E. 33rd St.

birdinhandcafe.com

Charm City Books

With its home in historic Pigtown, this family-run bookshop offers both physical reads and audio books for bookworms of every age. The store features various fun programs and events including “Friday Flowers,” a monthly “bookquet” club that includes a fresh flower bouquet and locally handcrafted bookmarks, and “Beersy Browse” where guests can come after hours to browse and sip on craft beers.

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

782 Washington Blvd.

bookmanager.com

Everyone’s Place African Cultural Center

Everyone’s Place is one of the few Black-owned bookstores in Maryland and is home to a range of writing by Black authors, poets and more. As an African cultural center, it also seeks to provide a resource for the different cultures of the continent. The shop carries various items connected to the African diaspora, including clothing, skin care, body oils, jewelry, statues and fabric.

Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

1356 W. North Ave.

facebook.com/everyonesplacebookstore

Greedy Reads

Owned by Julia Fleischaker, the former director of marketing and publicity at Melville Publishing House, Greedy Reads operates a bookstore at two locations in Baltimore. Each shop features vibrant colors and a bevy of book genres. The shop also hosts a mix of free in-person and virtual book clubs, author talks and story times for readers of all ages.

Monday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Fells Point: 1744 Aliceanna St. | Remington: 320 W. 29th St.

greedyreads.com

Red Emma’s

This worker cooperative bookstore and coffee shop refers to itself as “radical,” which it defines as working to reinforce political commitments and connecting with communities that share similar values. Its book selection primarily concentrates on topics such as politics, activism, anarchism, feminism, revolutionaries, science, social movements and religion.

Wednesday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1225 Cathedral St.

redemmas.org

The Book Escape

This homey Federal Hill bookshop caters to used, new and rare books and offers store credit for those who want to unload their bookshelves. Its website also includes helpful book-related links to author pages, fan sites and book reviews so that you can find your next great read or dive deeper into the world of your favorite genre.

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

925 S. Charles St.

thebookescape.com

The Ivy Bookshop

Located in a sage green house near Roland Park, The Ivy Bookshop is a sanctuary for readers. Three floors of books complement 2 1/2 acres of green space where guests can read and picnic. Customers can take part in author signings and book-related events, some of which are in collaboration with the Enoch Pratt Free Library. The shop also has a sister store, Bird in Hand Café & Bookstore (see above).

Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

5928 Falls Road

theivybookshop.com