Photos: The Tillery Pairs Luxurious Style with a Local-First Mindset
The Metro Centre restaurant brings fine dining to Owings Mills
By Lindsay VanAsdalan - April 28, 2022

The Tillery Cuisine and Cocktails

Chef John Creger

Sesame Rock Shrimp

The Tillery's Maryland Crab Bisque

Duck Confit Bao

Chef John Creger's bar menu reflects international influences. The Truffle Mushroom Mousse (top middle) draws on elevated French cuisine and the Sesame Rock Shrimp (right) and Duck Confit Bao (bottom) offer an Asian flavor palate. They tie in perfectly with local staples: The Tillery's Maryland Crab Bisque (left). The Truffle Mushroom Mousse (bottom) draws on elevated French cuisine and the Sesame Rock Shrimp (top) and Duck Confit Bao (middle) offer an Asian flavor palate.

The Kara's Old Fashioned is named after the owner's wife — a beekeeper and owner of Honey House. It's smoked and garnished with a honey sucker.

Bradyn Luna brings seven years of experience to the bartending team.

Bradyn Luna brings seven years of experience to the bartending team, mixing The Tillery's Classic Cosmo.

Bradyn Luna prepares the Gone Green Margarita, which features green peppers, cucumbers, and basil chopped and mixed in house.