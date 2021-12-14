Longtime Baltimore Businesses Take You Home for the Holidays: Attman’s

The fall and winter holiday season reflects memories of family, friends and being home for the holidays—wherever that may be. Hear from Marc Attman and a longtime customer as they share what makes their holidays special.

There’s no place more “Old Baltimore” than The Original Attman’s Authentic New York Delicatessen on East Lombard Street, affectionately known as Corned Beef Row, even though Attman’s is the last of the old-school Jewish delis left.

Marc Attman says the shop, which is celebrating 106 years, is still hopping with longtime customers, neighbors and out-of-towners. Holiday business picks up a few weeks before Thanksgiving and Christmas, “and it’s football season, so we’re very busy!”

The shop’s Jewish apple cake is a big seller, as are corned beef and kosher-style hot dogs. “We make a lot of turkeys and turkey meals.”

Attman’s family expects those apple cakes on the table at Thanksgiving. Another relative brings pineapple upside-down cake. “But I can tell you one thing we don’t eat,” he says. “We don’t eat deli!”

Charles Neustadt moved to Baltimore in 1976. Soon after, someone turned him on to Attman’s. He’s been a loyal customer ever since. A fan of their corned beef, beef tongue and bologna-wrapped dogs, he says a holiday, or anytime, trip to Attman’s is special.

“Our kids don’t live here, and when they come that’s always a major place for us,” he says. “Our daughter who lives in Jerusalem was just here, and we had to have an Attman’s lunch.”

1019 E. Lombard St., Baltimore. 410-563-2666 | attmansdeli.com