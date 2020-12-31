Little Luxuries for the Start of 2021

New year, new you! Start 2021 on a pleasant note with some little luxuries that will have you looking forward to a new start to a new year.

Moonglow Jewelry

Start 2021 with the new moon of the new year! This silver lining of the year ahead is an opportunity for new beginnings, new adventures, and new Moonglow Jewelry. With a beautiful collection of custom bracelets, necklaces, and rings, the pieces are an elegant statement that’s sure to be enjoyed for years to come. Crafted with genuine gemstones, Swarovski crystals, and semiprecious metals, the added feature of the moon gently glowing in the dark is stunning!

Prices: $45-$200

BRAID & WOOD Design Studio

New year, new opportunities to brighten up your home space! With BRAID & WOOD, you’ll find a mixture of natural materials such as wood, metal, leather and cotton that create a clean, contemporary design with a nod toward minimalism. Liven up your work for home space with modern, indoor plant decor that you’ll love! BRAID & WOOD Design Studio is a beautifully created brand that offers suspended and wall-mounted designs.

Price: Starting at $39

French Blue Wine

After the year we’ve all had, you (or a loved one) deserves a nice bottle of wine. This intriguing blend has the fresh-cut flavor of watermelon, strawberry, and cherry. It’s dry and drinkable, with a crisp, refreshing finish. French Blue rosé is ideal for a drawn-out lunch, a gathering of friends or reading by the water on a hot day. It gives you the feeling of the best kind of Sunday afternoon: relaxed, bright and cheerful.

Available at Target, Whole Foods, Kroger, and World Market

Simple Goodness Sisters

Unwind in the near year with the best! The Simple Goodness Sisters syrups feature fresh herbs, whole fruit and edible flowers grown on their unique 10-acre cocktail farm. With flavor profiles that are distinctly Pacific Northwest, Simple Goodness Sisters’ Syrups are naturally preservative-free, dye-free and enjoyed equally in drinks, cocktails and desserts. As their businesses grow, they hope to inspire others to grow and mix garden-to-glass cocktails in their own gardens and kitchens.

Price: $20

Dermovia

Give yourself a good pampering this new year with Dermovia. From its proprietary facial masks to the full range of skin care products, Dermovia can help you to achieve younger, brighter and healthier skin. During this unprecedented time, Dermovia offers an array of highly effective skin care products for home use that is comparable to a visit with a professional.

Prices: $15-$55

TRUST Biologic

The leading CBD and cannabinoid science company offers products formulated to enable Baby Boomers to feel and look their best and lead an exuberant life. TRUST Beauty understands how overwhelming it is trying to find the right wellness products. That’s why their licensed estheticians and PhD chemist board members have built their products specifically for Baby Boomers based on actual feedback and usage.

Price: $54

Marcellamoda NYC

Mask up in 2021 in style! Marcellamoda, known for its New York City-inspired “Minimalism with an Edge” fashion, offers highly sought-after unisex face masks featuring cotton, nose wires, adjustable ear loops and reusable filters all sourced in Europe. Providing designer style and all-day comfort for both women and men, these masks are the essential wardrobe accessory that keeps you safe while looking good.

Price: $12.60

Boundless Blooms

Boundless Blooms is educating and raising kind and conscious children with its lovely card deck, Mindful Moments: Guided Exercises and Mantras for Kids. Start a new holiday tradition this year where mindfulness and kindness take a seat at the table for young and old alike. It makes a wonderful gift for families and is a positive way to kick off the new year.

Price: $30

All photos courtesy of product suppliers.