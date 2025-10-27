Halloween, Fall Fun and More This Week in Baltimore October 31-November 2

This weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a Halloween event and a Harvest Day to a fall farmers market, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Zoo BOO!

Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Maryland Zoo In Baltimore | 1 Safari Place, Druid Hill Park, Baltimore, MD 21217

The Maryland Zoo is bringing Halloween themed activities to the area throughout October, culminating with the holiday. There will be a hay maze, trick or treating through the zoo, fall games, face painting, and more.

$28-$33 | marylandzoo.org

Fall Harvest Days

Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Weber’s Farm | 2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville, MD 21234

Weber’s Cider Mill Farm is bringing apple cider, food trucks apple cider donuts, hay rides, a hillside slide, barrel train rides, a spooky walk, and more to Baltimore area residents.

Tickets start at $10 | weberscidermillfarm.ticketspice.com

Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market

Nov. 2, 9 a.m.- noon

Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market | 15 Mellor Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228

Catonsville’s farmers’ market is winding down its season in one of the final weekends of 2025 where people can visit local vendors.

Free | Catonsville.org