In Style: Baltimore Food News for January 2021

Explore the latest in Baltimore food news, including baked goods, ice cream programs, take-home cocktails and National Bagel Day.

Codetta Bake Shop

Order quality, fresh-baked goodies with Codetta Bake Shop’s new “Dessert on Demand” program. Available baked goods include cupcakes, cheesecake slices, cheesecakes, buttercream cakes, weekly wild cards with specially chosen treats and new items announced each week. The program is open for pickup from 2 to 5 p.m. and delivery from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. Weekly menus are posted on its website and social media. Order now at codettabakeshop.com.

Dutch Courage

Dutch Courage’s monthly Cocktail Club subscription makes it easy to stir up quality craft cocktails at home. Twice a month, members receive a reusable bottle filled with five servings of a new cocktail created by Dutch Courage’s bar team. Notifications are sent ahead of time with drink options and fun facts about the ingredients so that you can choose which cocktail is best for you. The bottles are sanitized after every return to keep customers healthy while cutting down on plastic use. The restaurant offers a three-month subscription for $195 and a six-month subscription for a discounted rate of $375. Sign up on the website at dutchcouragebar.com.

THB Bagelry and Deli

To celebrate National Bagel Day, THB Bagelry and Deli is offering a free bagel and cream cheese with any drink purchased on Friday, Jan. 15. A portion of all sales will be donated to the Baltimore Restaurant Relief Fund. The promotion is available exclusively on the myTHB app, which can be downloaded at eatthb.com. Don’t miss out on the purple Baltimore Ravens bagels available every Friday through Sunday during the time the Ravens are in the playoffs.

The Charmery

Do you have an educator you would like to thank? The Charmery has launched its Extraordinary Educators program that seeks nominations for an educator who deserves appreciation. A winning teacher will be chosen to win a pint of ice cream each month for a year and will have the opportunity to collaborate with The Charmery’s Master Creamer, David, to create his or her own unique flavor. A portion of the flavor proceeds will be donated to the winning school, and the nominating student will receive a bag full of goodies. Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 22 and can be submitted at thecharmery.com.