Harbor Point Ice Festival Goes Virtual for 2021

The annual Harbor Point Ice Festival is going virtual this year and will feature a livestream of three award-winning ice sculptors competing for your vote. Viewers will get an up-close look as each sculptor uses chainsaws and chisels to turn six, 300-pound ice blocks into beautiful, frozen creations.

To keep everyone safe, no in-person or interactive sculptures will occur this year. Everyone is encouraged to watch the sculptors work from the comfort of their own home.

The free event, hosted by Waterfront Partnership, Ice Lab and Harbor Point will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tune in to the livestream at waterfrontpartnership.org.