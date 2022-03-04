Growing: Maryland Orchid Society Orchid Show & Sale Coming Up March 11-13

Whether you grow orchids yourself or simply appreciate the exotic beauty of these flowers, you’re sure to be fascinated by the diversity of species and hybrids you’ll find at an orchid show. The Maryland Orchid Society Orchid Show & Sale is no exception. You’ll see species in every conceivable shape and color. The show is held Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Times are Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Maryland Orchid Society Orchid Show & Sale is presented in conjunction with the Maryland Home and Garden Show.

To find out more about orchid shows, join the Maryland Orchid Society or the American Orchid Society.