Baltimore-Area Businesses Show Support for Ukrainians in Need

Baltimore-area businesses half a world away from Europe are showing their support for Ukrainians in need.

Victoria Clausen, owner of Floral Fêtes at Green Spring Station, has created blue-and-yellow flower bouquets featuring hydrangeas, yellow roses and tulips that reflect the colors of Ukraine’s flag. All proceeds from the sale of the bouquets will go to help Ukrainian people in crisis. Clausen also set up a separate Venmo account (@Victoria-Clausen-floral) for individuals who want to make a monetary contribution.

Clausen, who was born and raised in Ukraine, has contacts there who are helping refugees from eastern Ukraine to evacuate 30 kids with disabilities to Poland.

The blue-and-yellow bouquets will also be available for sale at the Shop Small Warehouse Sale at Green Spring Station, Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clausen has also established a hashtag #BloomsForUkraine to spread awareness of her effort.

Fells Point bars and restaurants are also joining in the support for Ukrainians in crisis. Max’s Taphouse and Fell’s Point Main Street have partnered with Interbalt Fine Wine & Spirits, a Maryland-based distributor, to make a portfolio of spirits such as vodkas, ryes and brandies; sparkling wines and beers made in Ukraine available for local liquor license holders. Any Baltimore City liquor license holder is eligible to participate.

According to a news release, Max’s Taphouse and Kooper’s Tavern, which both have package goods licenses, will purchase cases with 100% of the net profits from bottle sales donated to the World Central Kitchen’s Chefs for Ukraine program. “We are encouraging local bars and restaurants to donate a portion of their sales of Ukrainian spirits to this worthwhile cause. WCK is first to the front lines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions and are currently in Ukraine feeding the country’s refugees.” Learn more about the organization’s work in Ukraine.

Is your business or someone you know in the Baltimore metro region organizing fundraising activities for the people of Ukraine? Email us so that we can share the information with our readers.