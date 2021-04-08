Garden Festival at Ladew Topiary Gardens Offers Unique Plants and Antiques

Whether you’re an avid gardener or you want to find some unique décor for your backyard, the annual Garden Festival at Ladew Topiary Gardens has everything you need to beautify your outdoor space. The festival, now in its 13th year, will take place on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and host close to 30 vendors from across the East Coast.

Customers will find seasonal as well as rare and exotic plants and flowers, small trees, decorative furniture and urns, statuary, architectural pieces and other aesthetic ornaments and antiques.

Funds will be used to preserve Ladew’s 22-acre award-winning historic topiary gardens, Manor House, seasonal native Butterfly House and more than 130 events and educational programs, including the Children’s Environmental Education Program that serves nearly 4,000 children each year.

The festival will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. Attendees can purchase tickets in various time slots to ensure social distancing: 8–9:45 a.m. ($50); 10–11:45 a.m. ($30); noon–1:45 p.m. ($20); 2–3:45 p.m. ($10).

Please note that tickets can be purchased online only; on-site tickets will not be available. Visit ladewgardens.com for more details.