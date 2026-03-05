Things To Do This Weekend (3/6-3/8) In Baltimore

Baltimore always has a lot to offer, and this weekend is a great weekend to explore everything from art receptions to soccer games. Here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Friday

Opening Reception: Megan Drumm

The Baltimore Art Gallery is hosting the opening reception for Artist Megan Drumm’s “Birds and Spaces” showcase exhibit. Enjoy the collection of intricate portraits of avian life, landscapes, and abstract pieces. Exhibit runs through April 6, 2026. Reception starts at 5:30 p.m.

Free

Saturday

D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF

Head to M&T Bank Stadium for the Major League Soccer match between D.C. United and Inter Miami CF. Game starts at 4:30 p.m.

Prices Vary

Build an Ecosystem!

A class for ages 6 to 13 years old. Come learn about ecosystems and grow your own with an experiment you can take home. Class is from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

$17.85