Weekend Plans, What to do July 16-19

Thursday

World View

Top of the World Observation Level on the 27th floor of Baltimore’s World Trade Center reopens today. Take the kids for a fresh perspective and a bird’s eye view of our city and surroundings. Expect to be inspired. Also expect COVID-19 precautions, including new traffic patterns for entering and exiting the building and a face mask requirement. Hours are Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $4 for kids, $6 for adults. promotionandarts.org

Food Truck Week Continues

In case you missed it last week, Maryland Food Truck Week continues through July 26. This means this food on wheels extravaganza is actually more than two weeks of culinary fun. More than 75 trucks serves some of our favorites to benefit Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. Check out the event’s website for daily schedules or trucks by location. Diners can expect COVID-19 protocols in place, and to enjoy one more memorable outdoor meal.marylandfoodtruckweek.com

Friday and Saturday

Socially Distanced Summer Party

Just because we have to be 6 feet apart doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy live music and yummy food together. The Rotunda is hosting a socially distant garden party every Friday and Saturday night this summer from 1-9 p.m. Come sit on the green, or at one of the socially distanced outside tables, and enjoy poke bowls, cupbap, BBQ and cocktails, all provided by PokeMax. From 6-9 p.m., you can enjoy the live music provided by Brent & Co. on Fridays and the Steve Herrera Trio on Saturdays. Masks must be properly worn at all times. Follow on Instagram @pokemax_baltimore

Saturday

Cocktails and Wings

This Saturday marks the grand opening of Old Line Spirits’ Courtyard Bar. Stop by from noon-8 p.m. to celebrate and enjoy some Old Line cocktails, beer, wine and food provided by Deddle’s Chicken & Donuts. Try out their buffalo wings with sauce made from Old Line Spirits’ own American Single Malt Whiskey. Kids and leashed dogs are also welcome, so you can bring the whole family. COVID-19 protocols, including masks and social distancing, will be in place. For more information, visit their Facebook page or on Instagram @oldlinespirits.

Fun in the Sun

Columbus Gardens is hosting an afternoon of outdoor fun this Saturday from 1-5 p.m. Enjoy the day with food from Fili’s Food Truck, beer, wine and live music. Bring a chair or blanket so you can lay out in the sun or lounge in the shade under their tent. columbusgardens.com

Through Sunday

Artscape Takeover

We’re about to find out what July in Baltimore is like without Artscape. I know, I know, we too are shaking our heads and trying to imagine. Will the sun even shine this weekend? Two things to note if you are missing this super cool jam of a festival: You can follow #ArtscapeAtHome for throwback photos, trivia and fan favorites. Post your own and share the love. Even more exciting is the Artscape Artists’ Market to be held Aug. 21-30. Shoppers, put these dates in your phone. Creators, please note that applications to participate are due at noon on July 24. Up to 75 artists will participate, giving us all something to look forward to next month. promotionandarts.org