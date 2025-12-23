Five Restaurants to Try in Canton 

If you want to spend time right in the heart of Baltimore but you’re not one for the mayhem of Federal Hill, the tourists of the Inner Harbor and want a break from the well-known (albeit delicious) spots in Fells Point, try checking out Canton. Located east of Fells Point, Canton is home to a mix of longtime locals, families and young adults who enjoy the neighborhood’s proximity to Patterson Park and mix of nightlife and restaurants.

Speaking of restaurants, Canton is home to some good ones. There are cheap spots and expensive ones. There are bars with burgers and fries, traditional Italian joints and even one place with Hawaiian burritos. Regardless of what you’re itching for, there’s something that you’ll like. Check out this list of five great restaurants in Canton — each representing a different cuisine — for the next time you’re hungry.

1. Pho Bac

Pho Bac has the endorsement of the two most nationally relevant institutions in Baltimore — the Ravens and comedian Stavros Halkias. Both pro athletes and celebrities love the Vietnamese spot on South Potomac Street, as do folks in the neighborhood who flock to Pho Bac for the titular pho, bahn mi sandwiches, and other Vietnamese classics. It’s a great option for anyone because getting a table is simple, as is takeout, and the menu steers more towards affordable than not, with many entrees under $20. Just be cognizant of the listed spice levels, as things can heat up quickly if you’re not careful.

2. Mystic Burrito

You may have read “Hawaiian burritos” and been very confused. Look no further, as those are one of the signature offerings of Mystic Burrito on Eastern Avenue. While their traditional Mexican fare is good too, the most unique thing at Mystic Burrito is their menu section entitled “Burrito Bruddahs.” Try the Kalua Pig Burrito, with banana-leaf braised pork, Spanish rice, Monterey jack cheese, onion rings, island slaw and Japanese barbecue sauce, or the Mochiko fried chicken burrito with Hawaiian-style fried chicken seasoned with mirin sake glaze, furikake, basmati rice, Monterey jack, yuca root, pico, Japanese barbecue sauce and gochujang aioli. Both are good, as are the other three “Burrito Bruddahs” offerings. The burritos run close to $20 after tax and tip, but are well worth the price.

3. The Canton Local

The Canton Local is as homey and welcoming as an Irish pub should be. Situated on the corner of South Decker and Fait Avenues, the Local has a great outdoor space with picnic tables for when the weather is warm and a good amount of indoor seats for when it’s cold. Here, there are pub classics like bangers and mash and fish and chips, as well as novel items like Irish nachos and Irish poutine. Their wings, which come in more than a dozen flavors, are above average, too. Prices are appropriate for a pub — there is only one item over $20, and there are a host of good sides under $10 that would make a good beer snack.

4. Spice Kitchen West African Grill

With two locations and a food truck as well as appearances in publications like the Washington Post and New York Times, Spice is getting bigger by the day it seems. They boast more than 50,000 Instagram followers, and people clamor in the comments for their relatively simple menu that follows the classic format of one protein and two sides. You can’t go wrong with chicken quarters or wings, shrimp, lamb, salmon or steak, as all of it is tossed in the same incredible blend of spices. The restaurant occupies a storefront in the small shopping center on Boston Street near the Safeway, and they accept online orders too if you don’t feel like waiting.

5. Love, Pomelo

If you haven’t heard of Love, Pomelo, you will have definitely heard of the owner’s bakery next door, Cafe Dear Leon. While the latter has made headlines for its innovative and delicious baked goods that often garner a line several dozen people long, Love, Pomelo deserves just as much… well, love. Here, you can find delicious Italian classics as well as novel seasonal dishes that will perk your interest. The menu isn’t huge, which works to their benefit — everything at Love, Pomelo is well thought out and crafted with care. Perfect for a date night or birthday dinner, Love, Pomelo is positioned smack in the mix of Canton Square, which means it’s also a great option if you plan on indulging in Canton’s celebrated nightlife before or after your meal. The menu changes and prices vary, so check out their website for their current offerings.

Canton is a homey neighborhood. Whether you call it home or not, check out one, two or more of these restaurants and get yourself a good meal!