Holiday Lights, Music and More This Week in Baltimore December 26-28

This holiday weekend is a great time to get out and explore the Baltimore region. From a holiday lights display and a string concert to a holiday tea, here are some of the area’s best happenings!

Maryland Holiday Light Spectacular

Dec. 26, 5:30-10 p.m.

Maryland State Fairgrounds | 2200 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

The Second Annual Holiday Light Spectacular is happening at the Maryland State Fairgrounds with over a million lights and larger-than-life holiday scenes.

$10 | mdholidaylights.com

The String Queens

Dec. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

Keystone Korner Baltimore | 1350 Lancaster St., Baltimore, MD 21231

A musical trio performing in concert with their string instruments and unique sound that contains hundreds of songs across wildly different genres.

$15-55 | instantseats.com

New Year’s Tea

Dec. 28, 12:30-3 p.m.

B&O Railroad Museum | 901 West Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21223

The B&O Railroad Museum is having a New Year’s themed event with Emma’s Tea Spot where people can ride a mile of train track and have an afternoon of tea, treats, and prosecco toast.

$70 | borail.org/events/tea