Spring Trends

Pack away those winter coats—it’s time to say “hello!” to warmer days as we officially usher in spring! Comfort is key and bright hues are sure to get heads turning. Floral embellishments and prints are elevated this season with bold versions of a once delicate pattern taking center stage. Ballet flats continue their popular stride for spring—another nod to the growing trend towards comfortability—and statement-making trousers and sporting stripes are a cool combo. The playful reveal-and-conceal trend, with the mixing of transparent and opaque fabrics, makes for a fun and flirty outfit—perfect for date night!

Fresh blue hues make a much-needed appearance after a dreary and gray winter, and we’re totally here for it! Pucker up with a blush-toned lip and some fancy flats, and you’re ready to put a spring in your step and get this season started.