Fall Fete 4 Runway Benefit Show Comes to Green Spring Station

The fourth installment of Fall Fete’s runway fashion fundraiser returns to Green Spring Station on Friday, Sept. 23.

Green Spring Station in Lutherville is home to 13 trendy local boutiques. Mikey Monaghan, producer of the event, described it as “an oasis in Baltimore County, with the largest collection of boutiques in Baltimore.”

Designed to promote local businesses and showcase this fall’s newest looks, the event also has another purpose—supporting Kennedy Krieger Institute—a nonprofit Johns Hopkins affiliate in Baltimore that provides medical care, community services and programs for students who have learning disabilities.

The annual event typically raises about $25,000, Monaghan says.

Its main goal is to raise awareness in the community about volunteer opportunities at Kennedy Krieger while giving the local fashion scene some much-deserved exposure.

Among the featured boutiques at the 2022 show are three men’s fashion boutiques including Nova Man, a new addition to Green Spring Station from Angela Tandy, owner of Baltimore-based Sassanova.

A $100 ticket buys guests entry to a high-energy runway show from 7-10 p.m. with on-trend fashion highlights, food and drink (including a cocktail bar) and music from Baltimore DJ Neil Nines, known for DJing at high-profile nightlife hotspots in Baltimore.

VIP tickets are also available for $175 and include preferred seating and show-time drink refills. RSVP here. For more information on volunteer opportunities at Kennedy Krieger, visit kennedykrieger.org.

COVID-19 Policy

Green Spring Station no longer requires masks in the common areas for vaccinated guests, however mask policies at shops and restaurants may vary. Please have a mask on hand if you plan on visiting.