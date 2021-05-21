Hourglass Lingerie’s New Towson Location Offers Lingerie and Swimwear for Every Size

We all deserve to look and feel our best, no matter our size or shape. That’s the mentality Ken and Dawn Mumaw had when they first opened Hourglass Lingerie in Woodberry, and it’s what they’ll continue to provide at their new location in Towson.

Hourglass Lingerie opened in 2011 as a one-stop shop for fashionable bras, undergarments, shape and swimwear for any size. Since opening, its range of sizes and styles, from bras and panties to bridal wear and nursing undergarments, has made them a local favorite.

“My husband and I opened Hourglass Lingerie to fill a void that existed in the marketplace for curvier woman to have direct access to proper fitting bras and undergarments,” says Dawn, founder of Hourglass Lingerie and the retailer’s primary bra fitter, in a recent press release. “We are pleased to offer our clients a large selection of well-made, beautiful, properly fit lingerie that help them look and feel better. Whether for a bride-to-be or a special occasion, a new or pregnant mom, or an athlete who needs a well-fitting sports bra, everyone deserves proper-fitting lingerie.”

The boutique offers more than 200 bra sizes from 28-56 band and AA-O cup sizes, as well as up to 6XL in panties and swim bottoms from brands such as Goddess, Freya, Panache, Curvy, Kate and Be Wicked. Unlike other shops, Hourglass Lingerie offers customers private appointments with a bra and lingerie fitter who helps match them with their best size and favorite style. The shop is available for walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged.

Hourglass Lingerie is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments can be made through the Hourglass Lingerie website or over the phone.

Hourglass Lingerie

604 Providence Road, Towson

443-869-5324